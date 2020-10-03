Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the second quarter of 2020 despite pandemic-led business disruptions is impressive. Strong domestic pump sales and pump shipments buoy optimism. The company’s full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat amid the crisis. A booming diabetes market and a strong product pipeline also instill optimism. Strategic deals, focus on international markets and strong solvency with moderate leverage bode well. Tandem Diabetes’ results in the second quarter of 2020 were better-than-expected. It has been outperforming the industry for the past six months. Yet, its widening year over year loss per share along with a dismal international performance is concerning. Contraction of gross margin is also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition are other concerns.”

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.13.

TNDM stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,535,770.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,284.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,599 shares of company stock worth $46,866,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

