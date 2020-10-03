Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

