Zacks Investment Research Lowers LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.15. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

