Zacks Investment Research Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of KT stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. KT has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in KT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,600,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

