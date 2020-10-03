Zacks Investment Research Lowers JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JKS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.72.

NYSE JKS opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $25,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 492,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 567.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 396,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 134,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

