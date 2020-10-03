Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUMN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,735 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

