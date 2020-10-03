Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.