Zacks Investment Research Lowers A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.51 million, a P/E ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $170,576 over the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 128.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.