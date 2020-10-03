Zacks Investment Research Lowers 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4Licensing has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FOUR opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31. 4Licensing has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $366,735,491.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

