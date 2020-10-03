Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.90 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after buying an additional 1,287,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

