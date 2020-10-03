Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to Sell

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Consol Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $162.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

