Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,084 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $32,739.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,794 shares in the company, valued at $892,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $27,439.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,094 shares of company stock worth $15,647,987. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.