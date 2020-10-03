Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Post $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to report $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Watford posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter.

WTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. 578,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,897. Watford has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $584.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watford by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167,459 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

