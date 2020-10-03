Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.17. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Nomura boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.