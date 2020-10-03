Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.17. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Nomura boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

