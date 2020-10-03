Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.64. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.24.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.