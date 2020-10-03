Zacks: Analysts Expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Gartner reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Gartner stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. FMR LLC grew its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Gartner by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gartner by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

