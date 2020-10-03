Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.70). Regenxbio posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 214,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,513. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $990.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

