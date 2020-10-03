Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.67. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 20.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

