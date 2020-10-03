Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $266.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $275.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $307.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

