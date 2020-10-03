XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after buying an additional 165,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.