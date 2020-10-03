Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $11.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $22.44 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 224.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $44.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have issued reports on XENE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 842,513 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 835,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 130,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,361. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

