Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 842,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.92. 130,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,361. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

