Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Workiva also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,504,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,665 shares of company stock worth $4,618,548. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,531. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

