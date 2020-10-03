Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $1,307,000.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Workhorse Group Inc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.