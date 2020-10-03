WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 11,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 1,626.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 271.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the first quarter worth $461,000.

