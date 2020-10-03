WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 18,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

