WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $14.22 on Friday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.56.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

