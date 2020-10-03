William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXP. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of AXP opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

