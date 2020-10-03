Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 350.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

