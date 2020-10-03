Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.