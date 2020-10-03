Wells Fargo & Company Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $423.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $407.00 to $423.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $414.69.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $433.78 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $435.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.96 and its 200-day moving average is $377.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

