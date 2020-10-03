Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Update

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waterstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

