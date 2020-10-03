Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

WSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of WSG opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Wanda Sports Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 705,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Wanda Sports Group accounts for 0.8% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Wanda Sports Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

