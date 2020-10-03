Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Wacker Chemie to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $101.10.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

