Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) Short Interest Update

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vuzix by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

