Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

VOD opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after buying an additional 1,509,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after buying an additional 1,253,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,406,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 178.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 728,165 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

