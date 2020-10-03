Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 102.82 ($1.34) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

