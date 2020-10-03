Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 430.5 days.

Shares of VIVEF opened at $27.65 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

