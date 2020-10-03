Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Virco Mfg. news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $73,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,432.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Virtue purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,145.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRC. ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

