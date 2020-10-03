Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Viomi Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.
VIOT opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $417.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
