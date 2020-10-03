Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Viomi Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

VIOT opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $417.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.