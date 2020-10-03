Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.89 ($108.10).

Vinci stock opened at €73.34 ($86.28) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.94. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

