ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIAC. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
VIAC opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
