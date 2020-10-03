ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIAC. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

VIAC opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

