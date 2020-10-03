ValuEngine Upgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

