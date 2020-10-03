ValuEngine Upgrades MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) to Sell

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MGIC Investment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

