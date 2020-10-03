ValuEngine Downgrades Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Hold

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRAY. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

VRAY opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Viewray has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viewray by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 37.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

