ValuEngine Downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Sell

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NPTN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NPTN stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

