ValuEngine Downgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to Hold

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

