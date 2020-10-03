Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) shares traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. 73,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 45,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Valens Groworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYMSF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

