Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN opened at $217.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.43. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,418. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.