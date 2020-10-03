United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $171.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

